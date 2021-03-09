5 Chinese Phone Maker Xiaomi Wants to Manufacture an Electric Car

BMW Not Afraid of an Apple Car Because “Competition Is a Wonderful Thing”

At this point, Apple is still seeking a traditional carmaker to handle the production of its EV, and it’s believed the company is People close to the matter, analysts with access to the supply chain, and even partners Apple has previously discussed with, all have leaked information that indicates the Apple Car is being worked on as we speak, and it should be here by 2024 or 2025 Given Apple’s financial power, as well as its resources and marketing engine, many have described a potential Apple Car as a major threat to the classic automotive industry, forecasting the Cupertino-based tech giant would end up eating up substantial market share with itsBut as far as BMW is concerned, the “competition is a wonderful thing.” These are the words of BMW’s Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter, who discussed the potential arrival of an Apple Car in a recent interview with Bloomberg “It helps motivate the others,” he continued, explaining that eventually, Apple investing in a car is something that could help the entire industry move forward.The Apple Car project, internally referred to as Project Titan, has already reached the point when the iPhone maker is now seeking a partner to manufacture the vehicle. Earlier this year, it’s been rumored Apple was in advanced talks with Hyundai and Kia for the production of the Apple Car, but the negotiations have eventually been dropped when the South Korean firm eventually spilled the beans on the project.At this point, Apple is still seeking a traditional carmaker to handle the production of its EV, and it’s believed the company is considering several big names , including Renault, Magna, and others. At one point, it was even rumored that Apple could partner with BMW for the production of the Apple Car, but given the recent comments of Nicolas Peter, there’s a good chance such a collaboration is pretty much impossible right now.