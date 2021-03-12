1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Something Original Under the Hood, Low Mileage

5 These Two 1958 Chevrolet Impalas Come as a Pair, Hide Unexpected Surprises

The engine lineup available for the 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS is pretty much the same as the one previously offered on the late 1963 model, with the standard choice remaining a 230 Turbo-Thrift in-line six developing just 140 horsepower. 4 photos



Everything is said to come in great condition, which of course can’t be inspected closer from the computer screen because the ad only includes three photos of the car. But the interior is described as “excellent,” while all chrome, trim, and bumpers are said to be in new condition.



