Box-Shaped Consumer Car Concept Is Still for Sale, and It’s Road-Legal, Too

A very intriguing piece of art has become available for purchase, again. It might not look like it, but it’s actually a car. A road-legal one, nonetheless. 24 photos







Based on a 1993 Ford Festiva, the Consumer has a hand-formed steel bodywork, covered with sugarcane-based Xorel fabric. Visually, it’s a box with hidden wheels, into which you mount by using the hidden steps. The cabin is, again, stripped down to the minimum. You have a steering wheel and the shifter, no gauges, no radio, no HVAC , nothing. Seating is for four, and they all get lap seatbelts.



The front of the Consumer is a two-side mirror with hidden LEDs. At night, the LEDs shine bright with all their 54,000 lumens, but during daytime drives, the mirror reflects surrounding objects. Having drivers in incoming traffic see themselves and their own vehicles into the two-side mirror must be a commentary of some sorts; we have a feeling that the nature of this commentary is relative to whoever is making it.



Power for the Consumer comes from a tiny Mazda-supplied 1.3-liter inline-4 engine, rated at 63 hp and 73 lb-ft (99 Nm) of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.



Ruitner sold the car to a dealer in February this year. Right away, Garage Kept Motors



Not that you’d want to drive it that much, even if it is. It has no grille to allow the air to pass through to the radiator and no dashboard instrumentation to tell if something is wrong. Still, it’s a unique piece of automotive art, as attested by its nearly yearlong



As of the time of press, bidding sits at $9,300, with just one day left into the auction. Without putting negativity into the universe, seeing the low level in interest in it compared to the original asking price last month, it doesn't look like the Consumer is about to find a new loving owner right now.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.