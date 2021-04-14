4 Rare 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Golden Anniversary Found in the Bushes, Needs Help

3 1962 Chevrolet Impala Looks So Bad the Owner Is Willing to Trade It for a Guitar

2 One-Owner 1966 Impala SS Sitting on the Side of the Road Is Mysterious Muscle

1 1962 Chevrolet Impala Hiding Under a Tarp for Years Is Back Flexing Original 327

More on this:

1961 Chevrolet Impala Bubble Top Sitting for Too Long Is Complete and Unrestored

The 1961 Impala is a notable release for so many reasons, and without a doubt, one of the most important is that it represents the debut of the third-generation series. 23 photos



1961 also witnessed the introduction of the SS option, the demise of the Nomad nameplate for the station wagon, and the thing we’re going to talk about today. Yes, it was the only year for the bubble top that so many people loved and are still drooling over after so many years.



So what we have here is an unrestored example of the



So no, the car isn’t in its best shape, and it’s easy to tell it’s been sitting for a while, which means the rust is obviously a problem. The vehicle, however, is said to be complete, and this is clearly good news for those who’re thinking of a full restoration to factory specifications.



On the other hand, even if it’s complete, it’s impossible to tell how much of it can still be saved until a physical inspection is made. The interior, for example, comes in a very rough condition, and it’s hard to believe the back seats can still be restored.



We’re not told what’s under the hood, and eBay seller



Posted on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, this Impala could end up going quite cheap, as the top bid at the time of writing is just $2,375. The auction is set to come to an end in a little over five days. It was a new beginning for the Impala , so the 1961 model was based on the GM B platform, thus embracing a boxier look compared to the previous generation produced only between 1958 and 1960.1961 also witnessed the introduction of the SS option, the demise of the Nomad nameplate for the station wagon, and the thing we’re going to talk about today. Yes, it was the only year for the bubble top that so many people loved and are still drooling over after so many years.So what we have here is an unrestored example of the 1961 Impala bubble top, though as you can figure out by simply checking out the gallery in the article, the car has seen better days.So no, the car isn’t in its best shape, and it’s easy to tell it’s been sitting for a while, which means the rust is obviously a problem. The vehicle, however, is said to be complete, and this is clearly good news for those who’re thinking of a full restoration to factory specifications.On the other hand, even if it’s complete, it’s impossible to tell how much of it can still be saved until a physical inspection is made. The interior, for example, comes in a very rough condition, and it’s hard to believe the back seats can still be restored.We’re not told what’s under the hood, and eBay seller ginadylan hasn’t shared the VIN either, so this is another tidbit that any potential buyer should ask for before purchase.Posted on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, this Impala could end up going quite cheap, as the top bid at the time of writing is just $2,375. The auction is set to come to an end in a little over five days.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.