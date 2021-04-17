Harley-Davidson Street Glide Turns into Streetmaster with $9k Front Wheel

One of the perks of being the creator of machines is that you can name your creation anything you want. We’ve seen that when it comes to established car and bike makers, but also the smaller shops that set about customizing them.
For German custom garage Thunderbike, a group that has made a name for itself over the past 30 years by giving Harley-Davidson motorcycles new looks and at times improved capabilities, naming their creations is pretty straightforward: it just takes the name of the most prominent pierce of hardware it slaps on the bike, and extends it to become the entire’s build moniker.
The same happened with this incredibly fresh-looking motorcycle we have here. Born in Milwaukee as a Street Glide, it was rechristened Streemaster because that’s the name of the massive 26-inch front wheel: a milled monoblock piece that, according to the shop, is suitable for all Harley touring machines made starting with 2009.
But the front wheel is not the only added hardware on the bike, nor is it the most in-your-face. The Street Glide was gifted with a long front fender that covers almost half of the front wheels’ diameter, a bolt-on rake kit, and a custom body kit that spreads its magic all the way to the back.
All the body modifications have been wrapped in various shades of yellow and white, perfectly contrasting the blackness of the frame and the engine supported by it.
Although they might not look like it, the modifications made to the two-wheeler come close to about 13,600 euros, which amounts to about a little over $16,000 at today’s exchange rates. Of that, the Streetmaster wheel alone is worth close to $9,000, according to Thunderbike.
For reference, the price of a stock and brand new Street Glide kicks off at $21,999.
