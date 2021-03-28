Harley-Davidson Rushmore Is a Different Kind of Street Glide

“The original stripped-down hot-rod bagger” is how Harley-Davidson calls the Street Glide, a model in the Touring range that has been of extremely great importance for the Milwaukee company for years now. The bike sells well, despite its rather hefty price, as it comes with a wealth of features and an unmistakable look even from the factory floors.
But there are many Harley lovers that have never been content with how the American bikes looks as is, and have always tried to add a touch of personal bling to their rides. America is the place where the largest number of such modified Harleys can be found, but not the only one.
Over in Europe, for instance, there are several shops that are making a living by upgrading these two-wheelers. Germany-based Thunderbike is perhaps the most notorious of them all, and the Street Glide is one of their favorite canvases.
For this weekend we dug up this thing here. It’s called Rushmore Bagger, and is a modified Street Glide from model year 2014. It is, in fact, the first bike of its generation to have been treated with the shop’s bolt-on triple tree and the massive 26-inch front wheel from Thunderbike’s Daytona series.
Although the Germans said they tried to keep the motorcycle as close to stock as possible, the changes made to it are so effective that the Rushmore looks like an entirely different breed of Street Glide altogether.
We have the aforementioned wheel and triple tree that significantly alter the bike’s stance, but also things like a bagger body kit, and an improved air ride suspension.
As said, the present-day Street Glide is not a cheap purchase (it starts from $21,999), and back in 2014 the selling price was not far from it. The changes made to the bike amount to an extra 6,000 euros or thereabouts ($7,100 at today’s rates), making the Rushmore worth about $30,000 in all.
Over in Europe, for instance, there are several shops that are making a living by upgrading these two-wheelers. Germany-based Thunderbike is perhaps the most notorious of them all, and the Street Glide is one of their favorite canvases.
For this weekend we dug up this thing here. It’s called Rushmore Bagger, and is a modified Street Glide from model year 2014. It is, in fact, the first bike of its generation to have been treated with the shop’s bolt-on triple tree and the massive 26-inch front wheel from Thunderbike’s Daytona series.
Although the Germans said they tried to keep the motorcycle as close to stock as possible, the changes made to it are so effective that the Rushmore looks like an entirely different breed of Street Glide altogether.
We have the aforementioned wheel and triple tree that significantly alter the bike’s stance, but also things like a bagger body kit, and an improved air ride suspension.
As said, the present-day Street Glide is not a cheap purchase (it starts from $21,999), and back in 2014 the selling price was not far from it. The changes made to the bike amount to an extra 6,000 euros or thereabouts ($7,100 at today’s rates), making the Rushmore worth about $30,000 in all.