Harley-Davidson Street Glide Salomon Goes Two-Tone Bagger

The name "Salomon" may mean a lot of things to a lot of people, but probably just for one of them it stands for a customized Harley-Davidson Street Glide. We're talking about a customer of German custom shop Thunderbike, who asked for a 2014 model-year machine to be converted into the thing you see before your eyes.
Thunderbike has been in the business of remaking Harley motorcycles for more than a quarter of a century now, and the American-made touring range of bikes has frequently been the focus of their attention. Although an older build of the shop, the Salomon Bagger (as it is fully known) you see on your screen now caught our eye this weekend.
A quick look at the thing reveals all the usual Thunderbike touches meant to transform the bike into an entirely different beast altogether, from the fitting of a massive wheel up front to the very bulky and low body kit at the rear. The 26-inch piece of wheel at the front sits under a special fender, and it is the perfect continuation of the bolt-on raker kit made in-house by the Germans.
Thunderbike signs a lot of the parts that went into this project, from the aluminum fuel tank to the aircleaner, rocker boxes and the banana boards. The exhaust system is custom too, only it was supplied by Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde, while the vintage-looking two-tone paint job is the work of a shop called Kruse Design.
We are not being told how much the modifications made to the Street Glide are worth, but generally Thunderbike does not do things cheap - most of the time, their work is valued at over $10k. Add to that the price of the Street Glide (the present model year sells new from $21,999), and you got yourself quite an expensive project.
A quick look at the thing reveals all the usual Thunderbike touches meant to transform the bike into an entirely different beast altogether, from the fitting of a massive wheel up front to the very bulky and low body kit at the rear. The 26-inch piece of wheel at the front sits under a special fender, and it is the perfect continuation of the bolt-on raker kit made in-house by the Germans.
Thunderbike signs a lot of the parts that went into this project, from the aluminum fuel tank to the aircleaner, rocker boxes and the banana boards. The exhaust system is custom too, only it was supplied by Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde, while the vintage-looking two-tone paint job is the work of a shop called Kruse Design.
We are not being told how much the modifications made to the Street Glide are worth, but generally Thunderbike does not do things cheap - most of the time, their work is valued at over $10k. Add to that the price of the Street Glide (the present model year sells new from $21,999), and you got yourself quite an expensive project.