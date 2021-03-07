Harley-Davidson Uncle Pan Is the German Take on the American Panhead

Just like its illustrious predecessors, the Panhead engine that powered Harley-Davidson motorcycles between 1948 and 1965 is the stuff of legends. So much so that shops across the world would stop at nothing from trying their hand on remaking one in the most extreme ways possible.
Luckily, there are enough motorcycles from that era to go around still, and when stumbling upon one, these garages are faced with the obvious question: restore them and keep all the natural flavors of the bike, or go custom on them and see what happens.
The German guys from Thunderbike chose something in between for their customized Panhead, aptly name Uncle Pan, retaining some of the original parts, while at the same time giving it an appearance of retro-modernity.
First, we’re told this is a 1956 Panhead that when discovered was still in running order, but showing the signs of aging one would expect from an over 6 decades-old bike. The shop purchased it, and decided to tamper with it in a way that does not “change the style too much” and keeps “the spirit of the early years.”
To that end, a lot of the original hardware was saved, including handlebar (but thinned compared to its original self), the grips, footrests, fuel tank, rear fender, and headlight. Thunderbike paired with these custom mechanical parts like the fuel and exhaust systems, but also visual ones, like the tailgate, wheels, and of course the paint job, which is the work of Thunderbike usual partner in this area, a shop by the name Ingo Kruse.
Unlike most other projects coming out of Thunderbike, this one was not made from one of the shop's customers customer, but for the shop itself. Because of that, we are unable to give an estimation of how much the project cost, and Thunderbike is tight-lipped on the subject.
