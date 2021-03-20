This 1967 Siai-Marchetti SF.260 Has No Military Glory, Great for Thrill Rides

Since we started talking about the military planes of old, we’ve had our share of heroes from this segment. A closer look at our coverage reveals though that most of the time we talked about American, German, and, in rarer instances, Japanese winged machines.
That’s because, to be honest, these countries are responsible for the bulk of aircraft used by the world’s armed forces both in the past and in the present. But there are other nations that over the years tried their luck at producing flying warriors. Italy, the maker of some of the planet’s finest cars, is one of them.
Fiat, for instance, made its share of fighter planes during the war, probably the most famous of them all being the G.55 Centauro. But there were other companies in the peninsula trying to do the same, like say SIAI-Marchetti.
Founded in 1915, the company’s main goal was to make seaplanes for the Italian military, but by the time it exited the industry, in 1983, it ended up making anything from bomber to transport planes.
In 1964, SIAI-Marchetti introduced the SF.260, a military trainer/aerobatics machine. It is one of the rarest planes in existence, with just under 900 of them ever made, and deployed in over 30 countries, including places like Burkina Faso, Sri Lanka and Turkey.
As it exited the factory doors, the plane could reach a top speed of 333 kph (207 mph) and had a range of 1,650 km (1,030 miles).
The one we have here resides however in New South Wales, Australia. Somehow, it managed to escape being drafted by the military
The plane was at the receiving end of a major restoration process back in 2015 that ended with a complete rewiring, the fitting of all new leather upholstery and wool carpet, the installation of a new canopy and windshield, and a full repaint.
The SF.260 shows 3,891 hours total time since new, and it is selling for $199,000 on Platinum Fighters.
Fiat, for instance, made its share of fighter planes during the war, probably the most famous of them all being the G.55 Centauro. But there were other companies in the peninsula trying to do the same, like say SIAI-Marchetti.
Founded in 1915, the company’s main goal was to make seaplanes for the Italian military, but by the time it exited the industry, in 1983, it ended up making anything from bomber to transport planes.
In 1964, SIAI-Marchetti introduced the SF.260, a military trainer/aerobatics machine. It is one of the rarest planes in existence, with just under 900 of them ever made, and deployed in over 30 countries, including places like Burkina Faso, Sri Lanka and Turkey.
As it exited the factory doors, the plane could reach a top speed of 333 kph (207 mph) and had a range of 1,650 km (1,030 miles).
The one we have here resides however in New South Wales, Australia. Somehow, it managed to escape being drafted by the military
The plane was at the receiving end of a major restoration process back in 2015 that ended with a complete rewiring, the fitting of all new leather upholstery and wool carpet, the installation of a new canopy and windshield, and a full repaint.
The SF.260 shows 3,891 hours total time since new, and it is selling for $199,000 on Platinum Fighters.