Harley-Davidson Enzo Is How Ferrari Looks on Two Wheels

There is no question about the emotions the name Ferrari stirs every time it is spoken out loud. The Italians have been at the forefront of automobile making since forever, it seems, and the object of desire for people of all social classes.
Similarly, the motorcycle world is dominated by Harley-Davidson. The Americans, despite the many corporate-level blunders they keep making, are still the force to be reckoned with in the industry.
Although Harley has had its share of encounters with players from the car world (the most famous of which being the work it performed with Porsche on the Revolution engine fitted on the V-Rod), it never actually made a co-branded motorcycle like say Ducati did with its Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.
This didn’t stop people from dreaming such stuff up though, and Thunderbike’s RS Lambo is a fine example of that. The Enzo we have here is another.
This bike started life as an unassuming Breakout, but was modified by another German shop that goes by the name No Limit Custom (NLC).
There are a host of changes made to the two-wheeler, ranging from visual ones, like a custom fender and the steel handlebar, to some more mechanical in nature, like the new triple tree or rear brake system. In all, the added parts cost around 5,000 euros, which is close to $6,000 at today’s exchange rates.
But that’s not even the spectacular bit. The thing that first catches the eye is the combination of black and red paints, dotted here and there with a touch of yellow. They are all there, together with Ferrari badges on the fuel tank and fenders, to give us a taste of how a two-wheeled Prancing Horse might look like.
Enzo is how the shop Christened the motorcycle, but we doubt this nod to the man behind the Italian marque would shield NLC from the wrath of Ferrari’s legal department, if the carmaker becomes annoyed by it.
