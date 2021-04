Harley-Davidson Grey Eagle Is No Drone, Still Packs Impressive Hardware

Yet that’s exactly the name a German shop called Thunderbike gave one of their creations, formally a Street Glide two-wheeler. The color used on most of the build contributed to the name, but so did the aesthetic changes made to it.Thunderbike says the Grey Eagle is the first motorcycle of the hundreds they made over the past 30 years or so to use a short version of its Dayton body kit. And that includes pretty much everything from the fuel tank to the fenders and even the wheel – the front one, for instance, is a massive 26-inch piece. The bike’s visual appearance was handled by Thunderbike’s usual partner in this field, Ingo Kruse.The looks of the “the original stripped-down hot-rod bagger” as Harley calls the Street Glide, was further altered by mechanical changes. The motorcycle rides on a custom air ride suspension, that can be raised to a height of up to 10 cm (4-inches).Engine-wise, Thunderbike says it used a Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle tuning kit, but the shop does say a word of how the engine’s performance has changed as a result of that.As for the cost of the build, the Germans are not in the habit of saying things out loud, but they do list the parts used for each project, and most of these parts can usually be found in their shop . A simple math exercise reveals that the hardware used on the Grey Eagle alone is worth close to 13,000 euros, which is about $15,200 at today’s exchange rates.