Boris Johnson May Never Drive This Electric Jaguar XJ, Would Have Been a Sight

One of the most ambitious plans of any nation to significantly cut down emissions has been concocted in the UK. The country aims that by 2032 at the latest, all new passenger cars and motorcycles sold there to use some type of electrification, and that means a lot of changes have to be made by the country’s top manufacturers.
Almost all of them presently have in place some sort of plan to achieve this target. Jaguar Land Rover’s is called Reimagine, and calls for the Jaguar brand, for instance, to be making only electric vehicles from 2025 onwards (Land Rover should do the same from 2035).
For a while, rumors have been floating around about an electric version of the XJ to occupy a special place in this revised lineup. Earlier this year though, it seems Jaguar had a change of heart, and decided a remaking of the current model with EV entrails would not be something feasible. Instead, the XJ name could be reserved for a future, completely new and dedicated electric vehicle.
This didn’t stop the guys over at Bristol Street Motors from giving the current XJ an electric car makeover, and digitally hand it over to UK's current prime minister Boris Johnson, one of the driving forces behind the nation’s plan to go green.
The rendering was made as part of a larger effort to imagine how the future presidential and other official cars might look like, and we’ve already seen what U.S. president Joe Biden and German chancellor Angela Merkel were digitally gifted with.
In Johnson’s case, the choice was easy, as an XJ is what the prime minister currently rides in. The car we have here though received a technological makeover, getting reinforced bumpers and blind spot imaging software inspired by a JLR patent filled not long ago. We are given no hint though as to what electric powertrain animates this thing.
