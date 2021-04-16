All-Original 1963 Chevrolet Impala Has the Full Package With Just One Catch

If you’re in the market looking for an original Impala to restore, this 1963 example that we have here is definitely worth checking out.
That's because, as you’ll learn in just a few seconds, it has the full package, though there’s a tiny detail that you may not like. But more on this a bit later.
First and foremost, what we have here is a 1963 Chevrolet Impala, and best of all, it is an all-original car that hasn’t received any modifications. Of course, an unrestored model rarely comes in mint condition, so this Impala still requires some work here and here, including the driver’s side fender and other parts of the body.
The floors also require some fixes, but at first glance, there’s nothing that a thorough restoration wouldn’t be able to deal with.
Born in Pennsylvania, the Impala comes with everything original. That includes the paint and the interior, the paperwork, the engine, and even the first title it got. So it’s a well-documented example that makes it a strong candidate for a possible restoration.
Unfortunately, very little has been shared on the engine, so while we do know it’s a 283 (4.6L) that still runs and drives, it’s hard to tell if it requires any extra work on not. The best-selling 1963 Impalas came with 283 or 327 (5.35L) engines, so seeing the small-block V8 on this model isn’t necessarily surprising.
But what’s a little surprising is the milage, as the odometer indicates only a little over 51,000 miles (82,000 km), so there’s a chance the car has spent some time sitting, which at some level would explain the overall condition of the body.
The only shortcoming appears to be the asking price. Listed on eBay by seller pabloc-48 as part of a no-reserve auction, the starting bid is set at $8,000. At first glance, this seems to be quite ambitious, especially given the current condition of the car.
The auction still has some six days before it comes to an end, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the price ends up going.
