Fast and Furious Movies to Include Dinosaurs With Jurassic World Crossover

From drag racing to spectacular heists, flying off buildings, and, in the upcoming F9, flying cars and magnet bombs, the Fast and Furious universe has done it all. What has been missing all along, in case you were wondering, are dinosaurs. 20 photos



There is no other way to put this than directly: a Fast and Furious and Jurassic World crossover could happen. There are no active, publicly announced plans for it to happen, but the mere fact that people are talking about it is indicative of some interest at the studio level. The same goes for the fact that Justin Lin, the director of F9 and other installments in the franchise, is theoretically on board.“Well, I’ve never said never to anything,” Lin tells ComicBook of a supposed future crossover. “And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labeled. And that’s all I will say.”If you think about it, of all the outrageous things to have happened in the FF universe, the presence of one or a dozen dinosaurs would be the least. And it would make sense, in a way. Once you take on The RockJohn Cena, what is the next worthy adversary if not a T-Rex?Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty in the franchise, would also be game for such a crazy crossover. The fact that both FF and Jurassic are franchises under Universal Pictures would certainly smooth the transition process, she tells the same media outlet.“Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there’s nowhere to go but to cross brand and merge, it’s what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean?” she says. “You just have to brand and merge with each other. But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios. Because, usually the brands that you’re trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But it’s under the same umbrella. I don’t know. I’m just saying. It works.”Crossovers of big franchises are a huge risk unless we’re talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A single look at Alien Vs. Predator would be enough to deter most studios from ever attempting one, but in the case of Fast , maybe it could actually really work? Now, imagine this, but with some dinosaurs thrown in for good measure.

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery are from the Fast 9 trailer. Photos in the gallery are from the Fast 9 trailer.