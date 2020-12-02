Tyrese Gibson Talks Fast 9, Plays Coy About Reports of Going to Space

The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, and presumably the third to last film with this lineup, will be out in theaters in May 2021. That’s a one-year delay from the original release date due to the ongoing health crisis.
In the meantime, here’s Tyrese Gibson delivering some good news.
Tyrese, who resumes his Roman Pearce role in the film and will be back for two more installments, is now promoting his appearance in the Netflix-made The Christmas Chronicles 2. So he did a Zoom interview for Comedy Central’s Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, and, as expected, the FF franchise did come up.
There are three main takeaways on this topic from the interview, which you can also check out in the video below. Number one is that Gibson seems to have lost hope of getting his own spinoff, saying generic stuff like how, at this point, the entire cast is like the U.N., so it’s never really about just one guy or gal.
Number two is that he won’t deny or confirm rumors about someone from the team going to space in the next installment. The last time we heard this report, it was Luda’s character who would break this frontier, something that Michelle Rodriguez also seemed to confirm when pressed about it.
Last but not least, Tyrese says that he and Dwayne Johnson have called a truce in their longstanding feud. Fans of the FF franchise probably recall how, back in 2017, Vin Diesel and then Gibson accused The Rock of pushing back the release of the film because he was too focused on his and Jason Statham’s spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.
According to Tyrese, he and The Rock had a four-hour chat that settled things once and for all. This could mean that Johnson and Statham would join the gang again for the last two hurrahs in the franchise as it is now before Universal starts expanding the universe – and supposedly bring in new faces.
