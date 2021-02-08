F9 Super Bowl Trailer Welcomes You Back Into the Fast Family

2020 was a terrible, most unexpected, and disappointing ride, in more ways than we’d care to count. This year will hopefully be better.
At least, that’s the message coming from everyone involved in the Super Bowl LV. The big game was telecast yesterday, February 7, and like every year, it was packed with tension and plenty of entertainment. Among the latter were the dedicated ads and movie teasers.
Here’s where the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise comes in. Initially scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2020, the promo tour for Fast 9, also known as F9, was already well underway when the international health crisis hit big, prompting worldwide shutdowns and lockdowns. F9 was just another one of Hollywood’s casualties, with Universal Pictures deciding against an online release.
The wait for the theatrical premiere could be over, or so the teaser that ran during the Super Bowl would want us to hope. It ends with the caption “In theaters soon,” a much-needed, optimistic take that 2021 will finally see a return to normalcy.
Other than that, it’s good to be back in the Fast family! The teaser opens with shots of the gang doing domestic, mundane stuff, like playing with kids, hanging out at barbecues, and generally leading a very chill life. It then immediately switches to fast-paced action, with everyone getting back to the life they once had and, as Dom puts it, that they’d been missing all along.
This is a 30-second trailer, so don’t expect much of a story other than the broad direction of “everyone is back in the driver seat, here’s some car-fu.” We get shots of almost everyone, including Charlize Theron, Hellen Mirren, and, of course, bad guy John Cena, of whom we already know from a previous trailer that he plays Vin Diesel’s long lost brother who’s out for blood.
Directly by Justin Lin, Fast 9 will rush into theaters this May. Fingers crossed.
Here’s where the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise comes in. Initially scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2020, the promo tour for Fast 9, also known as F9, was already well underway when the international health crisis hit big, prompting worldwide shutdowns and lockdowns. F9 was just another one of Hollywood’s casualties, with Universal Pictures deciding against an online release.
The wait for the theatrical premiere could be over, or so the teaser that ran during the Super Bowl would want us to hope. It ends with the caption “In theaters soon,” a much-needed, optimistic take that 2021 will finally see a return to normalcy.
Other than that, it’s good to be back in the Fast family! The teaser opens with shots of the gang doing domestic, mundane stuff, like playing with kids, hanging out at barbecues, and generally leading a very chill life. It then immediately switches to fast-paced action, with everyone getting back to the life they once had and, as Dom puts it, that they’d been missing all along.
This is a 30-second trailer, so don’t expect much of a story other than the broad direction of “everyone is back in the driver seat, here’s some car-fu.” We get shots of almost everyone, including Charlize Theron, Hellen Mirren, and, of course, bad guy John Cena, of whom we already know from a previous trailer that he plays Vin Diesel’s long lost brother who’s out for blood.
Directly by Justin Lin, Fast 9 will rush into theaters this May. Fingers crossed.