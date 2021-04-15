Fast 9 Trailer Is 3 Full Minutes of Cars, Planes, Magnet Bombs and Space Travel

Universal Pictures is making the June 25 theatrical release date for F9, the latest installment in The Fast Saga, stick. This means we’re getting the treat of a brand new, extended trailer.
It is 3 full minutes (3 minutes and 20 seconds, to be more exact) of pure madness. You will find it available in full at the bottom of the page, so don’t take our word for it.
Back in the day, the Fast movies were mostly about small-time but spectacular heists and drag racing. Things have changed, with the latest movie delivering an insane amount of action of all types.
The trailer alone needs at least a couple of viewings to properly take everything in. There’s fist-fighting, smart clapbacks and solid one-liners, lots of jaw clenching and fierce-gazing, car chases, car crashes, police chases, explosions, planes, car vs. plane crashes, a magnet bomb, Dom’s long-suffering Charger, more planes, a massive armored truck, and finally something that looks like a space car. And that’s just scratching the surface.
The story is pretty basic, all things considering. Dom (Vin Diesel) has now retired and is living the happy family life with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and their son. The Fast family is still very much around, but they’re more mellow now, hanging out at barbecues, drinking beer and cracking jokes.
Everything is disrupted when it emerges that Dom has a long-lost and forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). Only Letty knows about him and, for whatever reason, he is now coming back to exact revenge on Dom. Cypher (Charlize Theron) and Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) are also back, as is Han (Sun Kang). So, in addition to all of the above, F9 can boast of having two Oscar winners in the cast and a surprise resurrection.
This new trailer also brings confirmation that a space scene will be included, because what’s life if you can’t take your family squabbles to the skies? Roman and Tej (Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris) are seen in space suits, strapped to the roof of a plane in what looks, to the untrained eye, like a space car. The idea, one gathers, is that they’re dropped from the plane back on earth, with the challenge being not to light up like a Christmas tree as they re-enter the atmosphere.
Also, giant magnets.
