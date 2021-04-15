5 Say Goodbye to the Fast & Furious: Franchise Ends After 2 More Films

4 Tyrese Gibson Talks Fast 9, Plays Coy About Reports of Going to Space

3 Christopher Nolan Comes Out Swinging for Fast and Furious, Namedrops Tokyo Drift

2 F9 Super Bowl Trailer Welcomes You Back Into the Fast Family

1 Holding Out Hope for Fast 9 Is Rather Pointless Right Now

More on this:

Fast 9 Trailer Is 3 Full Minutes of Cars, Planes, Magnet Bombs and Space Travel