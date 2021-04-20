$350 Corvette Scale Replica Is So Great You'll Probably Mistake It for a Real C8

Chevrolet has nailed the (almost) perfect recipe with the eighth-generation Corvette Stingray. It really is a special car for a multitude of reasons. The latest is the fact that one can pay just $349.99 and head out to stores in early May for an equally enticing AWD (and fully electric) scale model replica that looks almost unbelievably real (in the right conditions).
Of course, it’s the work of one radio control model manufacturer based in McKinney, Texas. It’s called Traxxas and has a great reputation when it comes to delivering mesmerizingly complex reduced versions of all the cars that we love and cherish.
It’s not the first time these guys are working on the Chevrolet Corvette either, as the new 4-TEC 3.0 chassis (fully electric and AWD, imagine that for a real-world ‘Vette!) seems like a direct follow-up to the company’s 2.0 version that was based on the previous incarnation of the sports car.
Now it arrives at the scale replica party with a design that was specifically created for the C8 Corvette Stingray as Traxxas wanted to recreate “the spirit and excitement of the all-new mid-engine Corvette in exacting scale detail on the new, larger 4-Tec 3.0 chassis.”
Bigger and bolder is the focus here, with the new AWD version having a longer wheelbase, extended from 256 mm (10.1 in) to 288 mm (11.3 in), and a wider-track design. By the way, even though it’s a scale replica, this model isn’t exactly small with a length of 492 mm (19.4 in), width of 227 mm (8.9 in), and height of 130 mm (5.1 in).
As for its AWD power, the oomph is provided by a Titan 12T 550 motor modified to include an internal cooling fan, enabling the little Corvette Stingray to silently thunder around at more than 30 mph (48 kph) for as long as the 7-cell NiMh or 2-Cell LiPo holds the juice.
We’re not even going into how can anyone chase and control the electric scale model at the same time. Instead, we'll focus on some of the other striking highlights, such as the replica black chrome 2.8-inch wheels (they even have replica brake discs with red calipers), the detailed engine bay, or the invisibly secured body thanks to the clipless system.
It’s not the first time these guys are working on the Chevrolet Corvette either, as the new 4-TEC 3.0 chassis (fully electric and AWD, imagine that for a real-world ‘Vette!) seems like a direct follow-up to the company’s 2.0 version that was based on the previous incarnation of the sports car.
Now it arrives at the scale replica party with a design that was specifically created for the C8 Corvette Stingray as Traxxas wanted to recreate “the spirit and excitement of the all-new mid-engine Corvette in exacting scale detail on the new, larger 4-Tec 3.0 chassis.”
Bigger and bolder is the focus here, with the new AWD version having a longer wheelbase, extended from 256 mm (10.1 in) to 288 mm (11.3 in), and a wider-track design. By the way, even though it’s a scale replica, this model isn’t exactly small with a length of 492 mm (19.4 in), width of 227 mm (8.9 in), and height of 130 mm (5.1 in).
As for its AWD power, the oomph is provided by a Titan 12T 550 motor modified to include an internal cooling fan, enabling the little Corvette Stingray to silently thunder around at more than 30 mph (48 kph) for as long as the 7-cell NiMh or 2-Cell LiPo holds the juice.
We’re not even going into how can anyone chase and control the electric scale model at the same time. Instead, we'll focus on some of the other striking highlights, such as the replica black chrome 2.8-inch wheels (they even have replica brake discs with red calipers), the detailed engine bay, or the invisibly secured body thanks to the clipless system.