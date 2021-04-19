One-Owner 1964 Chevy Impala SS Barn Find Is Original, Complete, and Unrestored

5 1962 Chevrolet Impala Hiding Under a Tarp for Years Is Back Flexing Original 327

Chevrolet Impala SS transitioned from a Regular Production Option (also referred to as RPO) to a separate model and then back to an RPO during the ‘60s, eventually settling as an option for the Impala series in 1968. 15 photos



And if you want to see an original 1964 Impala SS in all its glory, the model we have here appears to tick all the boxes, as not only that it’s a matching-numbers example, but it also comes with everything just the way



And as a bonus, the car is fully unrestored and had just one owner, so yes, if what you’re looking for is a survivor that makes for a solid restoration candidate, this Impala is definitely worth checking out.



eBay seller



The original matching-numbers 327 engine under the hood turns over, though you should still inspect it thoroughly before a purchase to make sure it can still be fixed and rebuilt.



As for the overall condition of the car, it’s pretty clear an Impala so old can’t come in tip-top shape, so there’s obviously the typical rust here and there, with some parts requiring a full replacement. There’s unsurprisingly some rust in the trunk, but in this case, only the lower trunk floor pan is the one that’s heavily affected.



