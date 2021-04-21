1966 Chevrolet Impala Rotting Away in a Junkyard Hides a Mysterious V8

5 All-Original 1963 Chevrolet Impala Has the Full Package With Just One Catch

The fourth-generation Impala made its debut in 1965, eventually becoming one of the most successful car models in the United States. 5 photos



The lineup now included several body styles, namely convertible, hardtop, sedan, and station wagon. Between 1965 and 1968, the station wagon was sold under the Impala nameplate, while in 1969 and 1970,



What we have here, however, is a 1966 Chevrolet Impala station wagon, though as you can easily tell by simply checking out the photos in the article, it’s not necessarily a model that comes in tip-top shape.



In fact, it’s close to becoming a rust bucket, and at some level, this kind of makes sense, especially because the car seems to be parked in what’s likely a junkyard. An Impala rotting away in such a place is definitely bad news, but fortunately, the car is now seeking a new owner after eBay seller



It’s hard to find something good about this Chevy, especially given its overall condition, but if you’re the kind who typically sees the glass half full, then it’s worth mentioning there’s still a 327 unit under the hood. Little has been shared on it, however, so we don’t know if it’s the original unit or not. But on the other hand, it’s mated to an automatic transmission, and of course, it’s not running.



Other than that, this 327 is as mysterious as it gets, so it’s hard to tell if it can still be saved or not.



