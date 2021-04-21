Hongqi S9 Hypercar Is All About Luxury, Performance and Eco-Friendliness

5 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked Ages Ago Hides Something Original Under the Hood

4 All-Original 1963 Chevrolet Impala Has the Full Package With Just One Catch

3 1967 Chevrolet Impala Parked Inside for Decades Hides Changes Under the Hood

More on this:

Trio of 1959 Chevrolet Impalas Mixes Original and Unrestored Muscle

1959 is the year that brought us the Impala as a separate series, as the previous model was only offered as a top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air hardtops and convertibles. 9 photos



If you want to check out the 1959 Impala more thoroughly, here’s something that allows you to do this to the smallest detail. That's because eBay user



First and foremost, it’s the white 1959 Impala coupe. This one was born in Tennessee and is said to be at its second owner. It’s still a solid car, yet on the other hand, the interior is no longer original but borrowed from a ‘70s model. The engine under the hood is a rebuilt 273 (4.5L) paired with a 2-speed Powerglide, but the owner says the original 348 (5.7L) is also available.



Then, there’s the blue 1959 Impala coupe. This time, the car comes straight from North Dakota, and fewer specifics are available, though we do know it has a 350 engine and features aftermarket side pipes and seats.



And last but not least, it’s the red 1959 Impala coupe that is “mostly original” and features a



All cars come with little to no rust and start and run properly, so in theory, they’re able to become anyone’s daily driver if that’s what the buyers are interested in.



All three Impalas are currently listed for sale as part of an online auction, and the top bid at the time of writing is $50,000. The reserve, however, is yet to be met. And just as expected, this new Impala also introduced an important redesign as well as new body styles, with the lineup now available in a four-version configuration, namely 2-door hardtop and convertible and 4-door hardtop and sedan.If you want to check out the 1959 Impala more thoroughly, here’s something that allows you to do this to the smallest detail. That's because eBay user behmahm_82 isn’t selling just one 1959 Impala but three of them, each coming with a very compelling mix of pros and cons.First and foremost, it’s the white 1959 Impala coupe. This one was born in Tennessee and is said to be at its second owner. It’s still a solid car, yet on the other hand, the interior is no longer original but borrowed from a ‘70s model. The engine under the hood is a rebuilt 273 (4.5L) paired with a 2-speed Powerglide, but the owner says the original 348 (5.7L) is also available.Then, there’s the blue 1959 Impala coupe. This time, the car comes straight from North Dakota, and fewer specifics are available, though we do know it has a 350 engine and features aftermarket side pipes and seats.And last but not least, it’s the red 1959 Impala coupe that is “mostly original” and features a 283 (4.6L) engine mated to a 2-speed Powerglide. It still has the stock seats and sports a new bedliner.All cars come with little to no rust and start and run properly, so in theory, they’re able to become anyone’s daily driver if that’s what the buyers are interested in.All three Impalas are currently listed for sale as part of an online auction, and the top bid at the time of writing is $50,000. The reserve, however, is yet to be met.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.