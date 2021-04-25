Audi A6 e-tron Concept Is a Sign of Things to Come

One-Owner 1970 Chevrolet Impala Spends Years in Storage, Has Just 26,000 Miles

The 1970 Impala didn’t introduce too many changes, aside from a minor facelift that included bumper tweaks, but this makes perfect sense given it was the last year of the fourth-generation lineup. 19 photos



Overall, this Chevy seems to be quite a gem given its low mileage and the unrestored condition, and this is why the car has already received 16 bids in just a few hours after the auction went live this week. The top bid at the time of writing is $3,550, but the reserve is obviously yet to be met. With the GM brand already planning the debut of the fifth-generation Impala , which landed in 1971 with all the improvements made to the GM B platform, the 1970 version remained a hot seller, as Chevrolet produced close to 613,000 units for this model year.And the Impala that we have here provides us with a closer look at the 1970 sedan, coming with several original parts after spending many years in storage.Posted on eBay by seller mminc8p3r , who is actually a used car dealer, this Impala is believed to be unrestored, though we’re not being told if the vehicle is still complete or any big parts are missing.The overall shape seems to be above the average, so there’s a chance it was stored in proper conditions. The rust doesn’t appear to be a problem, and the interior too looks good, though it obviously requires several fixes, including for the headliner.The most impressive tidbit is the mileage, as the sellers claim the odometer indicates just 26,000 miles (41,850 km). While we’re not being told if the engine has been rebuilt or not, there’s a chance these are the original miles, which makes sense given the car spent so many years in storage. But of course, this is something that should be inspected in person to make sure it’s accurate.Owned by the same family since new, the Impala comes with a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine under the hood, and according to the listing, it still runs.Overall, this Chevy seems to be quite a gem given its low mileage and the unrestored condition, and this is why the car has already received 16 bids in just a few hours after the auction went live this week. The top bid at the time of writing is $3,550, but the reserve is obviously yet to be met.

