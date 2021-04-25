Malware Infection Takes Down Airline Reservation System

The booking platform used by more approximately 20 low-cost airlines around the world has been taken offline after the developing company discovered malware on its servers.
Radixx said in an April 22 press release that only Radixx Res has been impacted by the outage, while Sabre customers were not affected. Some 20 airlines were said to be using the reservation system, and the company guarantees that no customer information was compromised as part of the incident.
“On April 20, 2021, Radixx noticed unusual activity related to its Radixx Res application. An investigation indicated that malware on the Radixx system caused the activity. Radixx’s highest priority was to identify and contain any issues and to restore service as soon as possible,” the company explained.
While no information has been provided as to what type of malware compromised its computers or who may be behind the attack, Radixx has confirmed that the incident has already been reported to law enforcement for a more thorough investigation.
In an April 23 update, the company said it was still working on recovering the reservation system, explaining that it expected the services to be back online rather sooner than later.
No further update has been shared since then.
“We are starting to recover service to our customers and our teams are coordinating with customers throughout that process. In parallel, we will continue to provide support to our customers with their manual operations. We understand the urgency of the situation and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We regret the disruption this is causing,” the company said.
Some airlines have already announced that their booking systems are back online. FlySafair said on April 24 that customers can now book a flight once again after an outage that lasted a couple of days, though according to some users, the system is still down, indicating that no flights are available.
Our systems have been down for a couple of days—but we're now back up and running, and with flights from as little as R422?!— FlySafair (@FlySafair) April 23, 2021
For all those who tried to book and couldn't, you can now snatch up those low fares at https://t.co/8BXvt8zc5X.
?T's & C's Apply pic.twitter.com/vbFb20w8Sd