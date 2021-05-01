1 Android Auto Officially Ready for an Avalanche of Navigation and Parking Apps

Top Google Maps Alternative on Android Receives the Biggest Update in History

Sygic is one of the companies investing big in mobile navigation solutions, as its existing applications are already being used by millions of people out there. 6 photos



As you can see in the photos included in the gallery, the new Sygic GPS Navigation app looks a lot cleaner, as the company



And without a doubt, this has definitely been achieved, especially in the route information screen where everything is so much easier to read. The time, the distance, the traffic conditions, all are now displayed at the top of the screen in a cleaner panel, with directions then shown in the lower part with additional details.



All menus now come with a unified look, and like all modern apps, Sygic GPS Navigation now features both light and dark modes. There’s also a new



The map view has received a major overhaul, as it now displays plenty of details without the need for zooming in. You can see traffic information, points of interest, and route maintenance information at a glance thanks to new icons. And downloaded maps have been refreshed as well, with Sygic now displaying additional data, like the green forest areas and the network of highways, even at the default zoom level.



The company says the performance of the app has been improved as well, so overall, searching for an address should be faster after the latest update. The routing and the ETA are determined more accurately, and the app should also be more power-efficient on an Android device. After rolling out Android Auto support only a few weeks ago, Sygic is back with another big announcement. Its Android mobile app has received the biggest update in its history, the company says, with the interface completely refreshed for a more straightforward navigation experience.As you can see in the photos included in the gallery, the new Sygic GPS Navigation app looks a lot cleaner, as the company says one of the goals of this visual refresh was to provide users with a simplified design.And without a doubt, this has definitely been achieved, especially in the route information screen where everything is so much easier to read. The time, the distance, the traffic conditions, all are now displayed at the top of the screen in a cleaner panel, with directions then shown in the lower part with additional details.All menus now come with a unified look, and like all modern apps, Sygic GPS Navigation now features both light and dark modes. There’s also a new Android Auto icon in the main menu.The map view has received a major overhaul, as it now displays plenty of details without the need for zooming in. You can see traffic information, points of interest, and route maintenance information at a glance thanks to new icons. And downloaded maps have been refreshed as well, with Sygic now displaying additional data, like the green forest areas and the network of highways, even at the default zoom level.The company says the performance of the app has been improved as well, so overall, searching for an address should be faster after the latest update. The routing and the ETA are determined more accurately, and the app should also be more power-efficient on an Android device.