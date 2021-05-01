Forza Horizon 5 Could Be Announced Next Month

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated game releases of the year, but so far, Microsoft and Playground Games have done an excellent job when it comes to keeping all details away from our eyes and ears.
But on the other hand, several important tidbits still reached the WWW via unofficial channels, so for example, we already know there’s a very good chance the game wouldn’t be set in Japan, as it was originally expected, but in Mexico.
While a confirmation in this regard does not exist, here’s another rumor that you should also take with a healthy pinch of salt.
Gaming tipster and Xbox community member Klobrille says Forza Horizon 5 is very likely to finally see the daylight next month at the E3 2021 conference (June 12-15). In other words, Microsoft would join the show with a bunch of big announcements, and the next Forza iteration is likely to be part of the lineup as well.
Worth keeping in mind, however, is that even if Forza Horizon 5 makes it to E3, this doesn’t necessarily mean it would become available shortly after that.
Because after all, Microsoft could very well use the June conference just to provide us with a closer look at the game, possibly to show a preview and gameplay information such as the location where it’s set, but without actually making Forza Horizon 5 broadly available.
But according to the tipster, Forza Horizon 5 would join a very select group of new games to be announced at E3, including Halo Infinite, Starfield, and Age of Empires IV.
Previously, we’ve been told a new Forza title would “almost certainly” be announced this year, but at that point, it wasn’t clear if this highly anticipated revealing concerned Forza Horizon 5 or the new Forza Motorsport. If FH5 is the one to make it to E3 in June, then Forza Motorsport is likely to land in 2022.
While a confirmation in this regard does not exist, here’s another rumor that you should also take with a healthy pinch of salt.
Gaming tipster and Xbox community member Klobrille says Forza Horizon 5 is very likely to finally see the daylight next month at the E3 2021 conference (June 12-15). In other words, Microsoft would join the show with a bunch of big announcements, and the next Forza iteration is likely to be part of the lineup as well.
Worth keeping in mind, however, is that even if Forza Horizon 5 makes it to E3, this doesn’t necessarily mean it would become available shortly after that.
Because after all, Microsoft could very well use the June conference just to provide us with a closer look at the game, possibly to show a preview and gameplay information such as the location where it’s set, but without actually making Forza Horizon 5 broadly available.
But according to the tipster, Forza Horizon 5 would join a very select group of new games to be announced at E3, including Halo Infinite, Starfield, and Age of Empires IV.
Previously, we’ve been told a new Forza title would “almost certainly” be announced this year, but at that point, it wasn’t clear if this highly anticipated revealing concerned Forza Horizon 5 or the new Forza Motorsport. If FH5 is the one to make it to E3 in June, then Forza Motorsport is likely to land in 2022.