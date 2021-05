Forza Horizon 5 Could Be Announced Next Month

But on the other hand, several important tidbits still reached the WWW via unofficial channels, so for example, we already know there’s a very good chance the game wouldn’t be set in Japan , as it was originally expected, but in Mexico.While a confirmation in this regard does not exist, here’s another rumor that you should also take with a healthy pinch of salt.Gaming tipster and Xbox community member Klobrille says Forza Horizon 5 is very likely to finally see the daylight next month at the E3 2021 conference (June 12-15). In other words, Microsoft would join the show with a bunch of big announcements, and the next Forza iteration is likely to be part of the lineup as well.Worth keeping in mind, however, is that even if Forza Horizon 5 makes it to E3, this doesn’t necessarily mean it would become available shortly after that.Because after all, Microsoft could very well use the June conference just to provide us with a closer look at the game, possibly to show a preview and gameplay information such as the location where it’s set, but without actually making Forza Horizon 5 broadly available.But according to the tipster, Forza Horizon 5 would join a very select group of new games to be announced at E3, including Halo Infinite, Starfield, and Age of Empires IV.Previously, we’ve been told a new Forza title would “almost certainly” be announced this year , but at that point, it wasn’t clear if this highly anticipated revealing concerned Forza Horizon 5 or the new Forza Motorsport. If FH5 is the one to make it to E3 in June, then Forza Motorsport is likely to land in 2022.