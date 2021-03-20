4 Now It Works, Now It Doesn’t: Android Auto Dying After Just One Second for Some

2 Android Auto Taking Over the Radio in the Car Forcing Internet-Based Apps

1 Android Auto Stuck in a Reconnect Loop and the Fix Could Be Awful News

Google Maps Rival Explains Why Android Auto Is a Killer App

Sygic is currently one of the largest companies offering navigation solutions for drivers, and beginning later this year, it’ll also be one of the first whose applications support Android Auto. 1 photo







While no further specifics have been provided as to when we could get the app, Sygic went on to provide more details on the Android Auto experience, trying to explain how a mix of an advanced navigation solution and Google’s app can enhance the safety behind the wheel.



First of all, Sygic says, it’s the implementation in the car itself that’s making the whole thing safer, simply because running the navigation on a larger screen is more convenient and reduces the distraction behind the wheel.



Then, it’s the support for Google Assistant, as you can thus interact with the apps without having to rely on touch input.



“You can let Sygic navigate you via voice instructions in any of the 49 available languages, so just turn them on! Thanks to the Android Auto connection, you can clearly hear the instructions via your vehicle’s built-in sound system and won’t need to check the display constantly,” Sygic



And last but not least, it’s the offline map support, which makes it possible to get directions and other information even in those areas where an Internet connection is not available. Sygic’s Android Auto offering will include predicting routing, speed limits, and lane guidance even without an Internet connection, the company confirmed. Google unlocked Android Auto for third parties back in 2020, and Sygic rushed to take advantage of this change , thus starting the work on bringing its own navigation solution to the car when an Android device is powering the mirroring experience. Currently in beta , Sygic’s navigation software is projected to go live for all Android Auto users later this year, and in a blog post this week, the company confirms the ETA hasn’t changed.While no further specifics have been provided as to when we could get the app, Sygic went on to provide more details on the Android Auto experience, trying to explain how a mix of an advanced navigation solution and Google’s app can enhance the safety behind the wheel.First of all, Sygic says, it’s the implementation in the car itself that’s making the whole thing safer, simply because running the navigation on a larger screen is more convenient and reduces the distraction behind the wheel.Then, it’s the support for Google Assistant, as you can thus interact with the apps without having to rely on touch input.“You can let Sygic navigate you via voice instructions in any of the 49 available languages, so just turn them on! Thanks to the Android Auto connection, you can clearly hear the instructions via your vehicle’s built-in sound system and won’t need to check the display constantly,” Sygic says , thus confirming that its own navigation software would come with Google Assistant integration on Android Auto.And last but not least, it’s the offline map support, which makes it possible to get directions and other information even in those areas where an Internet connection is not available. Sygic’s Android Auto offering will include predicting routing, speed limits, and lane guidance even without an Internet connection, the company confirmed.