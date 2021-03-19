Android Auto Stuck in a Reconnect Loop and the Fix Could Be Awful News

Everybody knows that the experience with Android Auto depends on many factors, and more often than not, the cable is the one that makes a huge difference.
In the case of some Chevrolet Bolt owners, trying out other cables doesn’t change anything, and Android Auto is still a big mess in their cars. But first things first.
As you can see in the video at the end of the article, what happens this time is that Android Auto connects and disconnects continuously in the Chevrolet Bolt. The reconnect loop doesn’t seem to come to an end, and it keeps occurring as long as the mobile device stays hooked to the car.
While we’ve seen similar problems before, many believe Android Auto isn’t the one to blame. And the fix is pretty bad news.
Some of the luckiest Bolt owners who had to deal with this problem claim they’ve managed to get Android Auto up and running using generic fixes. Those include getting other cables or just simply cleaning the ports both of the car and the phone.
Still, others say the fix was replacing the USB modules available on the car, something which must obviously be performed at a dealership in exchange for a fee.
“Mine did something similar. Dealer had to replace the module under the center dash that powers the USB ports. So it wasn't the ports themselves, but the computer that interfaces with them. In my case it was covered under warranty, but it was within a few weeks of purchase, so it was covered by the dealer's 90 day warranty,” one Bolt owner explains on reddit.
Of course, those struggling with the whole thing should first try the typical workarounds for Android Auto, including clearing the cache and the data, downgrading to an earlier version, connecting using other cables, and cleaning the ports. If nothing works, maybe a service appointment is the only way to go.
