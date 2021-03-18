Audible Update Silently Resolves Widespread Glitch Hitting Android Auto

Audible is one of the most popular mobile apps right now, not just on the smartphone itself but also in the car where users turn to mirroring powered by Android Auto to listen to their favorite audiobooks while driving.
But as many of them figured out the hard way lately, because yes, this was quite widespread, Audible wasn’t working exactly as expected because it no longer remembered the last played location on Android.
While some users complained of similar behavior on their Android devices, the problem was a lot more widespread on Android Auto, where the app just started the playback of an audiobook from the first page every time it launched.
Needless to say, this was quite frustrating, simply because there was no workaround to just make Audible remember the last played location and start the audiobook from where you left off.
Fortunately, the Audible team has managed to resolve the whole thing, and the most recent update for the Android app includes a fix for this Android Auto glitch. The company doesn’t specifically mention this fix in the release notes of the latest update, but it does confirm via its support team that the app is once again able to resume from where you left off on Android Auto.
“We're sorry for the trouble you had with last played location loss while connected to Android Auto. The issue has now been resolved; If you reattempt the playback after connecting to Android Auto at this time, you should be able to do so without encountering further problems,” the Audible support team explains.
So there you go, if you’re listening to audiobooks using Audible on Android Auto, just make sure you update to the latest version as soon as possible. The update brings Audible to version 3.0.1, so if you’re reading this when a newer release is already available, then you should be covered anyway.
While some users complained of similar behavior on their Android devices, the problem was a lot more widespread on Android Auto, where the app just started the playback of an audiobook from the first page every time it launched.
Needless to say, this was quite frustrating, simply because there was no workaround to just make Audible remember the last played location and start the audiobook from where you left off.
Fortunately, the Audible team has managed to resolve the whole thing, and the most recent update for the Android app includes a fix for this Android Auto glitch. The company doesn’t specifically mention this fix in the release notes of the latest update, but it does confirm via its support team that the app is once again able to resume from where you left off on Android Auto.
“We're sorry for the trouble you had with last played location loss while connected to Android Auto. The issue has now been resolved; If you reattempt the playback after connecting to Android Auto at this time, you should be able to do so without encountering further problems,” the Audible support team explains.
So there you go, if you’re listening to audiobooks using Audible on Android Auto, just make sure you update to the latest version as soon as possible. The update brings Audible to version 3.0.1, so if you’re reading this when a newer release is already available, then you should be covered anyway.