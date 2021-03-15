New Android Auto Update Available for Download With Mysterious Improvements

Gill Schmid Proposes an Ice-Class Explorer With Its Own Matching Shadow Vessel

If you don’t want to wait for Android Auto 6.2 to show up on your device in the Google Play Store, you can simply The new version is Android Auto 6.2, and as usual, it comes without a changelog, so for the time being, it’s hard to tell what’s been improved and fixed in this update.While we’ll find out more about what’s hiding in this update as more people receive it, it’s worth knowing that these releases typically include important bug fixes and performance improvements, some of which address long-time annoyances reported by users in the previous versions.And truth be told, Google has a lot to fix in Android Auto right now.For example, there’s a chance Android Auto 6.2 resolves a glitch causing the app to disconnect when the phone reaches a full charge . Google acknowledged the bug recently and promised a fix in a future update, so maybe this new Android Auto version brings things back to normal for all impacted users.At the same time, there are several other issues that Google is currently investigating, not necessarily in Android Auto itself, but in the pre-loaded components, such as Google Assistant. For instance, Google previously confirmed it was looking into reports that the call volume is very low when using voice commands to make a call.A bug causing Google Assistant to be unable to read text messages is also under investigation, Google says.For the time being, however, there’s no confirmation these bugs are fixed in Android Auto 6.2, so more information on the release notes should surface as the rollout advances to more devices.If you don’t want to wait for Android Auto 6.2 to show up on your device in the Google Play Store, you can simply download the stand-alone APK installer and install the new version manually on your smartphone. Of course, you can also downgrade to the previous version if something isn’t working right.