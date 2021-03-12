Audible for Android Auto Goes Crazy, Always Resetting Audiobooks to First Page

It’s not easy to be an Android Auto user these days, despite all the improvements that Google has released in the last few updates, mostly because of glitches that show up every once in a while, making the whole experience behind the wheel quite a never-ending struggle.
This time, Android Auto doesn’t appear to be the one to blame for the whole thing but Audible, as many users discovered that listening to their audiobooks in the car always resets the playback to the first page.
In other words, you can’t resume from where you left off, as simply starting the playback of an audiobook in Audible after launching Android Auto takes you back to page one.
Several users on reddit confirm the whole thing happens in their cars too, and right now, no workaround is known to exist. Some claim the bug occurs even when bookmarks are being used, as Audible no longer remembers the point where it needs to start from when resuming the playback.
At the first glance, this appears to be quite a widespread glitch, but worth knowing is the whole thing isn’t necessarily new, as the first reports in this regard first showed up approximately one year when Audible automatically reset the playback to the first page in the car.
The issue was fixed after a few months with a software update, but right now, it looks like it’s coming back for everybody, though for the time being, the developing team has remained completely tight-lipped on everything.
Oddly enough, some people claim the playback reset also happens on Bluetooth, so Android Auto doesn’t necessarily have to be running for the problem to occur in the car. All of these seem to indicate Audible is the culprit this time, so hopefully, the parent company manages to track down the glitch and release an update rather sooner than later, especially since it appears to be a widespread thing.
