LG Promises the webOS Auto Revolution With New Joint Venture

LG claims it’ll continue to invest in the webOS Auto ecosystem with more similar partnerships, as the company says it’s still interested in working together with more tech companies out there. To accelerate its expansion in the automotive market, LG Electronics has joined forces with Luxoft for a new joint venture called Alluto, whose purpose is as simple as it could be: develop new car technology powered by webOS Auto.LG promises everything from digital cockpits and in-vehicle infotainment to passenger-seat entertainment and ride-hailing systems as part of this new collaboration. More information is projected to be shared on March 15 when the Alluto launch event officially takes place.webOS Auto itself is a highly complex solution with two major components, both supposed to provide a digital approach to in-car infotainment. The first is the on-board software, which can power the systems inside the car for entertainment and convenience features, and it’s called webOS Auto IVI. The second is webOS Auto Cloud and powers an engine that offers content and services through the cloud webOS Auto IVI is one powerful solution that offers a personalized UI with user profile support, Bluetooth support , and screen mirroring such as Android Auto. It also brings car to home connectivity via LG ThinkQ, OTA updates, a complex multimedia framework, and multi-display support, which means it can power the head unit on the dash and the rear-seat displays.Allauto has already attracted the attention of several high-profile tech companies, including Microsoft and Qualcomm. Still, right now, it’s not yet clear what their roles are for the future of the joint venture.LG claims it’ll continue to invest in the webOS Auto ecosystem with more similar partnerships, as the company says it’s still interested in working together with more tech companies out there.

