4 Google Maps to Get Major Update with Driving Mode Similar to Android Auto

2 New Phone Call Problem Now Causing Trouble on Android Auto

1 Waze Struggle on Android Auto Continues as Highly Anticipated Fix Is Almost Here

More on this:

Sygic App to Launch on Android Auto, Fight Google Maps on Its Own Playground

Sygic has confirmed that its navigation app would be updated with support for Android Auto after Google finally decided to open up the platform to third-party navigation products. 62 photos



“Google is opening its Android Auto platform for 3rd party map & navigation developers to provide more choices to navigation users. As an early access partner, Sygic will be available on Android Auto in the coming months, after Google makes it available,” Sygic said in August announcement.



Sygic GPS Navigation, which the company says is the most downloaded offline navigation app in the entire world, comes with features similar to Google Maps, including voice directions and spoken street names, a large POI database, pedestrian support, traffic information, and lane assistant.



The app already supported SYNC 3 compatibility, so Ford owners could control the app using the head unit, the knob, or the steering wheel buttons.



However, with Android Auto support, Sygic brings its app right on the head unit in all cars out there that come with such capabilities, and the company says it’s been one of those who continuously insisted on Google to allow third parties on its vehicle platform.



“Google is stubbornly keeping Android Auto connectivity closed for 3rd party map and navigation developers. Only its own navigation apps, Google Maps and Waze, are allowed on the platform. Sygic is pushing Google to open the Android Auto connectivity and offer customers also on Android smartphones freedom of choice,” Sygic



No specific ETA is available as to when the Sygic GPS Navigation app should be updated with support for Android Auto, but we expect more information in this regard to be offered by the end of the year. What this means is that Android Auto users are no longer forced to stick with Google Maps or Waze , and Sygic wants to be one of the first to take advantage of this change of approach.“Google is opening its Android Auto platform for 3rd party map & navigation developers to provide more choices to navigation users. As an early access partner, Sygic will be available on Android Auto in the coming months, after Google makes it available,” Sygic said in August announcement.Sygic GPS Navigation, which the company says is the most downloaded offline navigation app in the entire world, comes with features similar to Google Maps, including voice directions and spoken street names, a large POI database, pedestrian support, traffic information, and lane assistant.The app already supported SYNC 3 compatibility, so Ford owners could control the app using the head unit, the knob, or the steering wheel buttons.However, with Android Auto support, Sygic brings its app right on the head unit in all cars out there that come with such capabilities, and the company says it’s been one of those who continuously insisted on Google to allow third parties on its vehicle platform.“Google is stubbornly keeping Android Auto connectivity closed for 3rd party map and navigation developers. Only its own navigation apps, Google Maps and Waze, are allowed on the platform. Sygic is pushing Google to open the Android Auto connectivity and offer customers also on Android smartphones freedom of choice,” Sygic said last year.No specific ETA is available as to when the Sygic GPS Navigation app should be updated with support for Android Auto, but we expect more information in this regard to be offered by the end of the year.