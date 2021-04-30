Another Big App Launches on Android Auto as the Ecosystem Keeps Growing

ChargePoint, one of the most popular EV apps that allow users to find nearby charging stations and then navigate to them, is now available on Android Auto after previously going live on CarPlay last year.
ChargePoint comes to Android Auto with the same impressive feature lineup as on a smartphone, displaying a map with the nearby stations while also allowing drivers to check the location of each of them, just to make sure they are available.
Of course, drivers can simply tap one of the displayed stations to access more detailed information, with the app also showing a list of filters to sort them by charging speed, availability, and cost.
Another good news is that the Android Auto version of the app comes with the “Notify Me” feature, enabling them to configure ChargePoint to send a notification whenever a busy station becomes available once again.
The debut of ChargePoint on Android Auto is the living proof the app ecosystem is growing, and the changes that Google has implemented lately are slowly but surely paying off.
The Mountain View-based search giant has decided to unlock Android Auto and allow more categories of apps, including EV tools and other navigation apps, all of which can now compete against its very own applications.
For example, Sygic has already released an alternative to Google Maps, thus battling Google’s application on its own playground. Of course, it’ll be hard to convince long-time Google users to make the switch to a third party, but on the other hand, a more diverse app ecosystem is definitely good news not only now but also in the long term.
ChargePoint for Android Auto doesn’t come with any special requirements, as it runs on any device powered by Android 6 or newer. And as long as it’s installed on your Android phone, it should be working just fine once the device is connected to the head unit in the car.
