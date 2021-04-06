The First Major Google Maps Alternative Launches on Android Auto

One of the biggest changes that Google introduced for Android Auto last year allowed for more developers to add support for the car-optimized experience in their own software, thus paving the way for a larger ecosystem of apps behind the wheel.
By opening up Android Auto for third-party developers, Google essentially allowed software makers to release alternatives even to its own apps, including here Google Maps, which right now continues to be the preferred navigation solution for most people out there.
But this week, Sygic is joining the party with its very own navigation solution that’s finally available for everybody on Android Auto.
After rolling out a beta last year, Sygic’s GPS Navigation now comes with Android Auto support, offering a fully-featured experience right on the car’s head unit.
The application works exactly like you’d expect it to work. Just plug your Android device into your car’s USB port or connect it wirelessly, launch Android Auto, and then the Sygic GPS Navigation icon should show up on the home screen.
The app comes with its familiar interface, and if you’ve ever used a navigation app before, everything is as straightforward as it gets. The map, the menu buttons, the text, and the signs are obviously larger than on the mobile phone, so the app is easier to use overall.
Voice navigation commands are also available, and so are offline maps, which make it possible to navigate even in areas where a data connection does not exist. And of course, you also get the bonus feature package that includes speed limit warnings, predictive routing to fight traffic jams, and lane assistant.
The rollout of Sygic GPS Navigation with Android Auto support is currently in its early phases, and the parent company says the whole thing would happen in stages. In other words, if the Android Auto support isn’t yet there for you, it shouldn’t take too long before it shows up.
