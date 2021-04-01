Android Auto Now Available in More Cars as Over 60 Brands Officially Support It

4 C8 Corvette vs. Porsche Cayman S Autocross Battle Has Somewhat Surprising Result

The list of carmakers supporting Android Auto is growing and growing, and the latest big name to add it is none other than Porsche. 1 photo



Android Auto doesn’t come alone on Porsche’s cars, as it’ll be introduced as part of the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) update that includes a 10.9-inch display with touch support.



The tech upgrade also includes Porsche Connect for three years, with a wide array of new-generation features, such as “Hey, Porsche” support to invoke a digital assistant, navigation with real-time traffic information, online map updates, and SiriusXM with 360L offered with a 3-month trial subscription.



While this is the first time Android Auto becomes available on a Porsche, the German manufacturer has also improved its support for



Porsche joining the Android Auto club brings the total number of brands officially supporting Google’s app to over 60, according to the official



But on the other hand, it’s important to keep in mind that Android Auto is actually available in many more cars, as lots of drivers out there have performed third-party head unit upgrades to get new infotainment capabilities, including support for Google’s app, either wirelessly or with a cable connection.



While it's hard to estimate how many cars current have Android Auto support, it's pretty clear the ecosystem is growing. The only thing needed now is for Google to become more committed to this app in the long term, especially as users keep complaining about way too many glitches