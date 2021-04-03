Google Releases Updates to Fix Its Favorite Android Auto Music App

As most Android Auto users know already, Google has recently killed off everybody’s favorite app in the car, as it decided to give up on Google Play Music and go all-in on YouTube Music.
This wouldn’t necessarily be a problem if the transition to YouTube Music worked flawlessly, but as many Android Auto users learned the hard way, the service still needs plenty of refinements and additional polishing before it can be considered a fully-featured alternative to Play Music.
One of the errors that users have come across recently concerns the Google Assistant implementation, as using voice commands to play some tunes on YouTube Music when Android Auto is running was impossible because the app wasn’t recognized as the default player.
Users reported not a long time ago that requesting Google Assistant to play music returns a message telling them they “don’t have a default app for playing music.”
This, however, wasn’t accurate, as YouTube Music was configured as the default music app, so for some reason, the setting just wasn’t detected by Android Auto.
In a post this week, Google says it has managed to figure out what went wrong, and it is now recommending all users to update to the latest Android Auto and Google app versions. The Google app is the one responsible for the Google Assistant experience on both Android and Android Auto.
Google hasn’t specifically mentioned what versions users need to install on their Android devices to address this error, but the most recent build of Android Auto is 6.2, dated March 2021.
In the meantime, the search giant is getting ready to release a new Android Auto update, with version 6.3 expected to get the go-ahead this month. At this point, it’s not yet known what Android Auto 6.3 is supposed to bring new to the table, but most likely, it’ll include additional fixes to further refine the experience behind the wheel.
