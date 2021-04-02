4 One of the Coolest Android Auto Features Stops Working All of a Sudden

3 Google Reminds the World It Killed Off the Best Android Auto Music App

1 Android Auto Now Available in More Cars as Over 60 Brands Officially Support It

Google Releases Highly Anticipated Fix for Android Auto

Google has recently managed to fix one of the biggest annoyances in Android Auto, with the company confirming a few hours ago that users just need to update their devices to receive it. 1 photo



While the text notification arrived correctly, prompting



The same behavior was reported for various messaging apps, including not only the default app on Android devices but also in WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.



Many believed the update to Android 11 was the culprit, as the whole thing showed up after installing this new version of the operating system.



But in an announcement released only a few hours ago, Google explains that it managed to find out what went wrong and users just need to install the latest versions of the Google app and Android Auto. The Google app is the one powering the Google Assistant experience on Android devices.



“Thanks for your feedback. The Assistant team has addressed this issue. We recommend updating your Google app and Android Auto app to the latest version to have a better experience and let us know if there’s still a problem,” a member of the Android Auto team briefly



While no specifics have been provided on the versions that users need to install in order to get these fixes, the latest build of the



Time will tell if these updates resolve the Google Assistant struggles for everybody, with more information to be provided as more users receive the latest versions of the two apps on their Android devices. More specifically, a problem that’s been around for several months already was causing Google Assistant to no longer be able to read the content of messages landing on the phone when Android Auto was running in a car.While the text notification arrived correctly, prompting Google Assistant to read the message had no result, with users only being asked if they wanted to reply.The same behavior was reported for various messaging apps, including not only the default app on Android devices but also in WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.Many believed the update to Android 11 was the culprit, as the whole thing showed up after installing this new version of the operating system.But in an announcement released only a few hours ago, Google explains that it managed to find out what went wrong and users just need to install the latest versions of the Google app and Android Auto. The Google app is the one powering the Google Assistant experience on Android devices.“Thanks for your feedback. The Assistant team has addressed this issue. We recommend updating your Google app and Android Auto app to the latest version to have a better experience and let us know if there’s still a problem,” a member of the Android Auto team briefly announced today.While no specifics have been provided on the versions that users need to install in order to get these fixes, the latest build of the Google app is 12.10.12. The most recent Android Auto release is 6.2.Time will tell if these updates resolve the Google Assistant struggles for everybody, with more information to be provided as more users receive the latest versions of the two apps on their Android devices.