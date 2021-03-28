5 Google Needs to Fix Its Fix for Android Auto Notifications

Google Says Major Android Auto Bug Already Fixed, Users Claim Otherwise

Android Auto 6.1 has introduced several fixes, including one concerning the steering wheel controls, which have apparently been broken down in some cars since last year. 1 photo



At this point, it’s not yet known if Google is working on another fix for the whole thing, but a new In a discussion thread on Google’s forums , the search giant confirms one of the most recent versions of Android Auto specifically comes with a fix in this regard, bringing things back to normal and allowing the steering wheel controls to work normally in all vehicles.“Thanks for sharing the bug reports to identify the root cause of the issue. A fix has been applied for Android Auto app version 6.1 (currently rolling out in Google Play). Please update the app and let us know if the issue persists,” a member of the Android Auto team said earlier this year.But on the other hand, users claim the issue is still there, so their steering wheel controls can no longer be used for things like adjusting the volume and skipping to the next or previous songs.All explain that the recent app versions are installed, including here Android Auto 6.1 (the one which Google claims it fixes the steering wheel glitch), as well as Spotify or other media apps they’re using.“This update did not work for me. I drive a 2018 Subaru Outback Limited. I'm using Samsung Galaxy S9, Android ver. 10 and am using a Samsung cable. When I launched Android Auto with this latest release the screen display was blank. That sometimes happened on the previous version as well. I unplugged and replugged twice to get it to display properly. I immediately tried using my steering wheel to make a call but to no avail,” someone explains.At this point, it’s not yet known if Google is working on another fix for the whole thing, but a new Android Auto update is projected to land in just a few weeks with more improvements under the hood.