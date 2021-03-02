Google Releases New Major Android Auto Patch as Part of Operating System Update

5 Google Quietly Fixes One of the Biggest Android Auto Issues



Google has been quite busy lately dealing with Android Auto glitches , and now it looks like the company is shipping even more patches to make sure everything is working properly in the car. 1 photo



According to the official changelog



While the wording is a little bit vague, Google says the problem affects the Pixel 3 and newer models, including the Pixel 5.



So at the end of the day, if you have a Google Pixel that you use to run Android Auto and you previously encountered random disconnects, the whole thing should be gone and everything is supposed to be more stable and reliable.



Google has recently resolved another Android Auto glitch hitting the Google Pixel, this time causing the phone



The company explained everything was caused by a combination of bugs in Android Auto and Google Chrome, and this caused the smartphone to restart every time it was plugged into a car.



“A fix has been applied for Android Auto app version 6.1 (currently rolling out in Google Play) and Chrome app version 88.0.4324.181 or higher (available in Google Play for everyone). A configuration change to the Chrome app unrelated to Android Auto caused an unexpected combination of bugs in some head units and the Android operating system,” Google explained.



