Google Announces Major Android Auto Fix, Users Say It’s Useless

Google has recently released a highly anticipated fix for Android Auto that gets the app up and running on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, explaining that the whole thing came down to a more complex glitch also including Google Chrome.
As a result, Google has published updates for both Android Auto and Google Chrome, explaining that S21 users should download both to make sure everything is running correctly in their cars.
“A fix has been applied for Android Auto app version 6.1 (currently rolling out in Google Play) and Chrome app version 88.0.4324.181 or higher (available in Google Play for everyone). A configuration change to the Chrome app unrelated to Android Auto caused an unexpected combination of bugs in some head units and the Android operating system,” the company explained recently.
But as it turns out, the issue just doesn’t go away for Samsung Galaxy S21 users despite installing the two aforementioned updates.
In posts that went live in the last few days and over the weekend, S21 owners explain that Android Auto still doesn’t launch in their cars no matter what they do, even after deploying the new software updates released by Google.
“I have Android Auto 6.1 and latest Chrome on S21 Galaxy Ultra. Still not working. When I plug in my phone into my car it charges but nothing related to Android Auto works. Car doesn't detect phone is connected for Android Auto,” one user explains.
Given the phone is charging, the cable appears to be working correctly, so the glitch is still believed to be related to Android Auto, though, for the time being, Google is yet to acknowledge the continued struggle even after publishing the aforementioned fixes.
At this point, no workaround is known to exist, so if you come across the same problems in your car when using a Galaxy S21, the only options are to install the latest updates and reach out to Google for assistance.
