Originally announced in January this year, the iLX-F409 receiver comes with the same feature lineup as the 11-inch iLX-F411. However, since it sports a 9-inch display, it’s able to fit smaller dashes at a lower price. The head unit can be yours in the United States for $700, while its bigger sibling with an 11-inch display is available for $1,000.The 9-inch receiver comes with everything you’d need to run Android Auto and CarPlay, though it's worth knowing that only USB connections are supported.In other words, you can’t run the two wirelessly, though that shouldn’t necessarily be a problem given that most people prefer to charge their smartphones, be they iPhones or Androids, while driving anyway.Part of the Alpine Halo series of products , the iLX-F409 boasts the company’s floating screen device, so it brings a very modern touch to your dashboard. And needless to say, it offers impressive screen estate, all alongside a pretty cool feature lineup that includes Bluetooth, customizable home screens, HDMI connectivity, a built-in microphone, and support for parking cameras.Of course, the new Alpine receiver is Sirius XM-ready and can also work with a steering wheel remote that’s being sold separately. It packs a built-in amplifier with three pre-outs.All in all, the iLX-F409 is a modern piece of technology that provides you with access to a series of latest-generation tech goodies, as long as your car supports a single-DIN chassis design.The 9-inch capacitive touchscreen is large enough to make navigation apps like Google Maps quite a breeze, while the HDMI ports allow owners to connect a series of other accessories, including CD and DVD players, for upgraded capabilities at no extra price.