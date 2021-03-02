1970 Plymouth Cuda Barn Find Sitting for 16 Years Flexes 440 Muscle

5 1968 Chevelle Malibu Barn Find Still in Storage, Flexes Mysterious Everything

While barn finds in general are pretty cool, what makes them really special is how rare the found car actually is, the brand, the model, and the production date, the current condition, and of course, the engine under the hood. 11 photos



The California car comes with plenty of goodies, including an N96 shaker hood, a Rally woodgrain dash, and G36 painted racing mirrors. The Cuda rides on 15x7 Rally wheels, and according to the Facebook seller “is no major rust bucket.”



In other words, there’s indeed some rust and here, but this shouldn’t necessarily be such a huge problem, and theoretically, everything is fixable.



“[It] has some repair in the bottom of the rear right quarter and trunk floor that was patched,” the seller explains in a post on



As far as the powertrain is concerned, there’s good news and bad news here. The bad news is that you’re getting a non-matching numbers drivetrain, but on the other hand, it’s a 1968 440 unit ready to rock, and on this Cuda, it comes paired with a custom-built 727 transmission.



While no information on the current state of the engine has been provided, we’re guessing it works, though we recommend getting in touch with the seller for additional details, especially as they say a video providing a closer look at the car is also available.



