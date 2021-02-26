This 700-Horsepower 1969 Mustang Mach 1 by Ringbrothers Is All Motor

4 Bentley Flying Spur “The Italian” Is a New Kind of Haute Couture Rendering

2 This Is How Bentley Tests the Ultra-Exclusive Bacalar’s Enhanced W12 Engine

1 Mulliner Visualiser: From Now On, Bespoke Bentleys Can Be Commissioned Online

More on this:

1989 Bentley Turbo R Looks Like the King of Barn Finds

Only a little over 7,000 units of the Bentley Turbo R have ever been produced between 1985 and 1997 before the company replaced this model with the Arnage. In theory, it’s rather difficult to still find out one in working condition today. 6 photos



First and foremost, it’s important to emphasize from the very beginning that very few details about the car are included. So, if you’re really interested in this Turbo R, make sure you ask for extra info before the purchase.



Built for the 1989 model year, this Turbo R has been sitting for six years in a garage, according to the seller. And yet, the body looks to be in a pretty good shape, with no rust or other major scratches or dents visible in the photos.



On the other hand, little info is shared on the engine, as we’re only being told it does turn, but it doesn’t run. From the factory, the



According to the listing, the odometer indicates 71,000 miles (114,263 kilometers), and the car comes with a clean title. However, you should keep in mind the engine isn’t running, so you also need to take care of the towing should you want to take it home.



Somewhat surprising is this Bentley doesn’t come with a hefty price tag, as the Craigslist seller expects to get just $8,950 for it. The price is firm, they say, and this makes perfect sense given a new Turbo R was originally priced at close to $200,000 in the United States when it was brand new. And yet, someone on Craigslist says they actually have such a Bentley Turbo R, and judging from the photos included in the ad, it looks unexpectedly good.First and foremost, it’s important to emphasize from the very beginning that very few details about the car are included. So, if you’re really interested in this Turbo R, make sure you ask for extra info before the purchase.Built for the 1989 model year, this Turbo R has been sitting for six years in a garage, according to the seller. And yet, the body looks to be in a pretty good shape, with no rust or other major scratches or dents visible in the photos.On the other hand, little info is shared on the engine, as we’re only being told it does turn, but it doesn’t run. From the factory, the Bentley Turbo R was equipped with a 6.75-liter V8 unit paired with either a 3-speed or a 4-speed automatic transmission. It produced a maximum output of close to 300 horsepower.According to the listing, the odometer indicates 71,000 miles (114,263 kilometers), and the car comes with a clean title. However, you should keep in mind the engine isn’t running, so you also need to take care of the towing should you want to take it home.Somewhat surprising is this Bentley doesn’t come with a hefty price tag, as the Craigslist seller expects to get just $8,950 for it. The price is firm, they say, and this makes perfect sense given a new Turbo R was originally priced at close to $200,000 in the United States when it was brand new.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.