1969 Pontiac GTO Barn Find Sitting Since 1981 Flexes Matching Numbers Muscle

1969 is the year when The Judge finally got to see the daylight, but this still didn’t make Pontiac’s mission any easier, as the GTO had a hard time competing against the Chevelle SS396 and the Plymouth Road Runner. 24 photos



The GTO that we have here is certainly a 1969 surprise, not only because it still comes with a matching numbers unit under the hood, but also thanks to its impressively low mileage, which at first glance, makes the car quite an appealing purchase.



But first things first. This 1969 GTO is currently listed for sale on eBay by user



But despite what the eyes can see in the photos here, there are several surprising details about this GTO.



For example, it still starts, runs, and drives, even after all these years, though the owner explains in the eBay listing the car no longer has any brakes. And while it’s very rusty, the one-owner GTO’s engine has no leaks, so in theory, the matching numbers 400 under the hood is ready for action again. The engine is mated to an M22 Muncie transmission.



Now here’s another small surprise. The odometer indicates just 28,409 miles (45,719.85 kilometers), and the title shows 20,486 miles (32,969.02 kilometers), so there’s a chance this car comes with really low mileage.



