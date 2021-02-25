1968 Chevelle Malibu Barn Find Still in Storage, Flexes Mysterious Everything

$610 Million Solaris Yacht Is Nearing Completion, Will Be World’s Most Powerful

The 1968 Chevelle was part of the second-generation series offered for model years 1968 to 1972, and just like before, the Malibu was the top-of-the-range configuration available for purchase. 4 photos



As you can see in the photos here, this



The car is likely still parked in the garage where it was found, but unfortunately, the



The seller hasn’t shared any info on the amount of rust on the car, and the mileage is currently unknown, so for such details, you’re recommended to reach out to them using the contact details shared on the page above.



It’s hard to determine the current condition of this Chevelle from the photos included in the Facebook post, especially because it’s covered in dust. At first glance, the body doesn’t seem to be all wrecked by rust, though. Of course, given that we’re not getting any glimpse inside, there’s a chance the rust ruined the floors and the trunk, so make sure you seek more info in this regard.



