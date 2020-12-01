Matching Numbers 1970 Plymouth Cuda Is a Muscle Top Banana

There are so few new muscle/pony cars being made today you can count them on the fingers of one hand. But there was a time when one would have had serious problems choosing from the many incredible machines available.
It’s the 1960s and 1970s we’re talking about, the golden era of the segment that has come to be associated exclusively with America. Everyone made them back then, and for some brands that are no longer around, these cars represented the highpoint of their existence.
One could argue this is the case with Plymouth and the Barracuda. Born in 1964 as Chrysler's response to the competition’s moves, it was only around for a decade, but that was enough to cement the connection with the brand.
Despite having disappeared from the scene for close to half a century, Cudas are still in very high demand in the collectors’ world. And every once in a while, one surfaces that is worth at least a mention before it disappears in a garage somewhere.
Kind of this one here. Presently up for sale, it is one of the most joyous vehicles of its kind we’ve seen recently – and that is mostly due to the Top Banana finish that wraps its body from head to back, interrupted only by the black 383 hockey sticks at the rear, and the chrome of the wheels and bumpers.
The car is a matching numbers example, packing the original 383-ci (6.3-liter) engine linked to an automatic transmission and specced at 335 horsepower.
It has been through a restoration process about a decade ago, and we’re told extensive use since then has left some marks on it. Nothing that should significantly decrease the value of the vehicle, though.
The Cuda is currently for sale on Harwood Motors, with an asking price of $59,900. For that, it also offers a split bench with a factory buddy seat, air conditioning, AM radio, and power windows, among others.
