FCA Trademarks Cuda Again, But What For?

More on this:

1 This 1971 Cuda Is American Muscle with Custom Everything, 600 Horsepower

2 Bosozoku 1970 Hemi Cuda Convertible Is Here to Offend With Japanese-American Mix

3 1971 Plymouth Cuda Packs a Different 426 Than Stock, Looks Unique

4 1971 Plymouth Cuda "Medusa" Restomod Has 750 HP Viper V10

5 1970 Plymouth Cuda Rare Barn Find Can Be Rescued After 35 Years in a Basement