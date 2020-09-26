Plymouth Hemi Cuda "Chili Pepper" Flexes Widebody Muscle

The 1970 model year was a brilliant one for the Mopar family, since, for instance, the third-gen Plymouth Barracuda, as well as the original Dodge Challenger were introduced. And we are now here to talk about a rendering portraying a modded incarnation of the first.
While the Barracuda debuted in 1964, it wasn't until this third generation that the automaker got the mix right. Sharing the new Chrysler E platform with the Challenger, the 1970 Barracuda also saw the Cuda, which had been introduced as a go-faster package, becoming a separate model.
The new platform saw the car being able to accommodate any engine produced by the automaker, which, of course, meant one could easily go for big muscle.
The range-topping nature of the Cuda meant this naturally came with a higher price, while opting for the 426 Hemi monster, with its 425 horsepower output, brought another premium. As such, only 14 units of the 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible were built.
So yes, we're dealing with a top-tier collector car here. In other words, the chances of seeing one packing such extreme mods in real life are pretty close to zero.
For starters, this Hemi Cuda Convertible was gifted with a widebody kit. We're looking at massive overfenders and yet these can barely contain the super-sized modern wheels of the vehicle. The latter feature a multi-spoke design with black centers and monstrous lips.
And that custom air dam up front is barely touching the road, since the air suspension of the car is in its lowest setting. The pins on the shaker hood are also worth mentioning and so is the rod-secured rear spoiler, which easily reminds one of NASCAR.
Well, now that we know why Kalim Oozeear selected this model for his virtual build and how the digital artist chose to modify the Mopar toy, multiple angles of the beast can be found in the Insta post below.
