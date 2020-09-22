Volkswagen Golf GTI "Bad Rabbit" Looks Like a Compact Muscle Car

Even with the automotive icon status of the original Volkswagen Golf GTI, which is credited for popularizing the hot hatch segment back in the mid-1970s, it would take quite a lot of work to turn this Vee-Dub into a muscle car project. Then again, nothing is impossible in the realm of renderings, and we're here to cover the visual side of such a transformation (we'll leave the V8 conversion to your imagination).
It all started with a sketch, a simple yet focused piece you'll find at the end of the first Instagram post below, evolving into a pair of full creations, a black and a white one. Digital artist spoon334, who isn't at his first attempt to create a muscle car out of a vehicle belonging to a totally different genre, didn't have a simple mission. Then again, such is the life of a styling alchemist.
So, while the retro hatchback required massive work to fit the bill, taking things too far wasn't an option, as that could've led to a badass machine, albeit one sitting outside the said category.
As such, the Mk I Golf GTI lost its bumpers, with the rough surfaces and gaps left behind adding to the ruggedness of the virtual build. The also-gaping overfenders seem to add just enough drama, while their vents make for an original approach.
The white version sits closer to the classic design, featuring an air dam up front and bare metal at the back. Now, if the wheels on this GTI, as well as the side pipes, remind you of the Shelby Cobra, you should know you're not alone in your automotive dreams.
As for the black incarnation of the Golf, it introduces more modern aero work, namely a full splitter and canards up front, as well as side skirt extensions and a diffuser-style element at the back. Even its wheels follow the said trend.
Regardless of which one you prefer, the roof spoiler stands out, perfectly matching the angular styling of the vehicle. Oh, and it's quite a treat to see the original light clusters still adorning both ends of the car.
