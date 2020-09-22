Chevrolet Camaro Soul Looks Like South Korean Muscle

The reports of GM putting the seventh-generation Chevrolet Camaro on an indefinite hold simply refuse to go away and, as we approach the 2023 model year, which is believed to be the final one for the current generation, the idea becomes more and more difficult to digest. So, here's a Camaro rendering to help you deal with the pressure.
This pixel exercise sees the current Camaro receiving the front end of the... Kia e-Soul. We're looking at the 2020 model here, which brings the second incarnation of the EV, with a much larger battery.
Digital label Car Front Swaps, who is behind this stunt, may have wished to put a smile on our faces, but perhaps there's more to this idea - how about an electric Camaro?
Sure, turning this American icon into an EV would be sacrilegious, but this isn't the point. Instead, the idea would be to see the next-gen Camaro receiving an all-electric version alongside the V8-powered fighters. Heck, such a move should be less controversial than the use of the Mustang nameplate for the electric crossover that is the Mach-E.
Besides, Chevrolet has already experimented with the idea by introducing the eCOPO Camaro at the 2018 SEMA show. Surprisingly packing a VIN, the one-off electric drag racer, which packs 700 hp and 600 lb-ft of twist, managed to deliver 9s quarter-mile runs. However, when the vehicle showed up at an auction last fall, it failed to find a buyer, albeit with GM not being involved in the sale attempt.
Regardless, it would be a pity to see GM discontinuing the Camaro, even though 2020 might just become the third consecutive year that sees both the Mustang and the Challenger beating the Chevy in the sales race.
The said result is mostly owed to aspects such as the uninspiring 2019 visual makeover of the Chevrolet (this was fixed via an emergency 2020MY facelift). And while its two competitors continue to receive muscle and visual updates, we can't say the same about the Camaro.
Even without the drawbacks mentioned above, a successful recipe for the Gen VII model would have to address the limited visibility of the model, so here's to hoping GM covers all these points rather than putting the Camaro to sleep as it did between 2003 and 2008.
Digital label Car Front Swaps, who is behind this stunt, may have wished to put a smile on our faces, but perhaps there's more to this idea - how about an electric Camaro?
Sure, turning this American icon into an EV would be sacrilegious, but this isn't the point. Instead, the idea would be to see the next-gen Camaro receiving an all-electric version alongside the V8-powered fighters. Heck, such a move should be less controversial than the use of the Mustang nameplate for the electric crossover that is the Mach-E.
Besides, Chevrolet has already experimented with the idea by introducing the eCOPO Camaro at the 2018 SEMA show. Surprisingly packing a VIN, the one-off electric drag racer, which packs 700 hp and 600 lb-ft of twist, managed to deliver 9s quarter-mile runs. However, when the vehicle showed up at an auction last fall, it failed to find a buyer, albeit with GM not being involved in the sale attempt.
Regardless, it would be a pity to see GM discontinuing the Camaro, even though 2020 might just become the third consecutive year that sees both the Mustang and the Challenger beating the Chevy in the sales race.
The said result is mostly owed to aspects such as the uninspiring 2019 visual makeover of the Chevrolet (this was fixed via an emergency 2020MY facelift). And while its two competitors continue to receive muscle and visual updates, we can't say the same about the Camaro.
Even without the drawbacks mentioned above, a successful recipe for the Gen VII model would have to address the limited visibility of the model, so here's to hoping GM covers all these points rather than putting the Camaro to sleep as it did between 2003 and 2008.
View this post on Instagram
Kia Coupe 2: Electric Boogaloo (Soul/Camaro) _____________________________________ Use the link in bio to suggest a swap! _____________________________________ #chevy #chevrolet #chevycamaro #ss #camaross #v8 #rwd #musclecar #ponycar #ford #mustang #fordmustang #lt1 #kia #soul #hamster #kiasoul #photoshop #edit #explore